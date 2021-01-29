Residents near Parkinson Rec. Centre concerned they are being targeted by thieves

Rob Gibson

Another reminder to lock your vehicles and property.

A Kelowna neighbourhood around the Parkinson Recreation Centre appears to have become the target thieves in search of crimes of opportunity.

Adam Toope tells Castanet his bicycle worth $800 was stolen from out of his backyard this week.

Toope's roommate, Rachel Rossi has lived in the neighbourhood for just over 11 years and says things have gotten worse lately.

"My house and the neighbours' was broken into in March 2015 in the middle of the day, and there have always been people rummaging through our recycling bins," says Rossi.

Toope purchased the bicycle because when COVID-19 started, he needed a reliable way to get work. He used the bicycle to get back and forth to work and says he had a hard time finding a bicycle for sale at all.

"It does kind of irk, (because of) the value, but I needed a bike to get back and forth to work."

Toope says he bought an industrial-strength lock to protect the purchase but he admits he got sloppy and didn't lock the bike like he typically does.

"Honestly, I recently got my motorcycle from Ontario, so I've been relying on that to get back and forth to work and I just forget to lock my bicycle up."

Surveillance video taken in the early morning of January 25, 2021, shows a man in a hoodie entering the driveway wearing a backpack. He walks right to the back gate as if he has every right to be there, opens it and walks into the backyard. A few minutes later, the man can be seen riding the bicycle off the property as if he owned it.

Toope says the fresh snow made it very obvious that the thief walked through the entire neighbourhood looking for easy targets, "unfortunately he found my bike and took it," says Toope.

Rossi says, "every single house on our street has been hit or snooped around in some way this week. So this is pretty bad for our neighbourhood. My one neighbour's girlfriend followed the footprints from her yard down the street, and the footprints were snooping into every single yard along the way."

Of course, Toppe has reported the stolen bicycle to RCMP and they are investigating, but police have their hands full investigating crimes of this nature and the likelihood of finding the bicycle remains remote.

Toope and Rossi are concerned that their neighbourhood has become the target of thieves looking for easy scores and they want everyone to be aware of the situation and take the proper precautions to protect their property.

Rossi wishes the RCMP had more funding to deal with repeated issues of this nature, but recognizes that there is no one solution to the problem.

"Something needs to change with the current system because it's allowing people to get away with committing crimes too easily," Rossi says.