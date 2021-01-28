Castanet hit the streets to get reaction on new outreach centre in downtown

Sarita Patel

Interior Health is transforming the Vancouver Career College into an outreach space, including a fixed safe-drug injection site.

IH has outgrown its current Outreach Urban Health office and wants to relocate down the street to Leon Avenue and Pandosy Street.

Castanet hit the streets to see how businesses and residents feel about the new addition.

Some businesses around the area wanted to remain off-camera, such as Tonic's Pub who says the news comes as a "shock" even "blind-sided" by the announcement.

"This is very disheartening in a city that our family has grown roots in. We feel as if we have been betrayed and left out for 'more important' areas of downtown," the establishment said in a statement to Castanet.

Tonic's has operated downtown fo decades and says this isn't the first time they feel unconsulted.

"When the cornerstone shelter was opened, we received no warning, consultation or any information on the city's long-term or short-term plan associated with a service of this type near our business."

"Through the years of the cornerstone and the mobile safe injection unit being open, we have noticed excessive amounts of garbage, loitering, unwarranted solicitation, street-side consumption of drugs and alcohol, and the list goes on. We do not see this service coming in without an increase in the aforementioned issues."

They say they understand and sympathize with the need for a safe injection site, but they wished they were involved in the decision-making process.

Another business on Pandosy, who wished to remain anonymous, said they found the news frustrating.

But other residents and businesses who were willing to go on camera were more welcoming if the idea.

Meanwhile, the Downtown Kelowna Association is says they just hope Interior Health will be good neighbours at the new location.

IH says moving the site indoors will provide more privacy and safety than the current mobile site, as security will be on site. What are your thoughts? Let us know by emailing [email protected].