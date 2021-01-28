Kelowna restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Photo: Facebook

A Bernard Avenue restaurant will be featured on The Food Network's Big Food Bucket List.

The hit food show explores North American restaurants serving delectable food. Host John Catucci learns about the restaurant and spends time with the culinary team learning how to make the restaurant’s signature dish.

On February 6 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., the show is featuring Salt & Brick.

The restaurant is inviting food lovers to make a reservation for dinner and episode viewing on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. or 8 p.m – seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Salt & Brick and Jack's Pizza and Liquor will be offering a small number of items featured in the episode to be ordered for pickup, you can then enjoy these items at home while you watch the episode. Pre-order by February 3 for pickup two days later by calling 778.484.3234.



“Our entire team was excited and honoured to be selected as one of the restaurants featured in this season. We had been in consideration for the show for three years and finally they made it to the Okanagan this year.” says Casey Greabeiel, co-owner Salt & Brick and Jack’s.

Big Food Bucket List will take a look at two of Chef James Holmes' signature items and some guest favourites.

Graebeiel says he plans to open more restaurants in the Okanagan. Just last year, he and his team opened Diner Deluxe across from Gyro Beach. He is currently working on a partnership with a new Summerland winery which will feature Salt & Brick's dishes.