Local developer proposes a six-plex rental in the vicinity of Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: Contributed

A developer is hoping to help with the rental housing crunch near Kelowna General Hospital.

A development proposal, received this week at city hall, asks that the property at 2251 Burnett Street be allowed to include multiple dwelling housing on a lot less than 900 square metres.

The applicant is wanting to build a six-plex on the property which they state, "will add to the density and vibrancy of the neighbourhood."

"We believe the building will enhance the look of the neighbourhood and provide density as well as much needed rental accommodations which will especially benefit KGH, and UBCO medical programs given the building's proximity to KGH," the application states.

They conclude the dwelling will add density to an area destined for higher density.

The proposal indicates the building would include two three-bedroom units and four two-bedroom suites.