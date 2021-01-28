Kelowna woman dies after crash on Hwy 1 near Banff

Photo: Colin Dacre

A young Kelowna woman is dead after a crash Wednesday in Banff.

RCMP say the crash occurred Wednesday evening at about 6:50 pm. on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Minnewanka exit.

The vehicle was travelling westbound when it lost control and rolled, landing between the highway and the Minnewanka exit. A 23-year-old woman from Kelowna, B.C. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other occupants of the vehicle — a female youth, adult male and adult female — also all from Kelowna were treated for minor injuries and sent to Banff Mineral Springs Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

with files from the Rocky Mountain Outlook