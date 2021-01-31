The Kelowna Women's Shelter is looking for your feedback to better its services

Photo: Pexels

The Kelowna Women's Shelter is seeking the community's input on how often you donate, what you donate, and where you choose to donate.

It's a partnership with Okanagan College business student, Dilushi Perera, who will be collecting the research for the shelter.

"I'm trying to get to know their customers and get to know their donors," says Perera. "The shelter is a non-profit organization and they are running low on resources like research so we're hoping the community will step up and help us get that information."

Perera says donors can fill out a survey online to help the shelter better understand its donors and the needs of the community. The findings will help them determine how they can get more donors and what items their patrons need.

Perera says the research will help the Kelowna Women's Shelter appeal more to the donor and customer.

"For instance, we don't carry children's clothing anymore because it just wasn't in demand we found out, which was surprising because it's a women's shelter. So we want to know what brings them in and how we can improve as well," she adds.

The research comes at a time when the Kelowna Women's Shelter is in need of more donations, and they're hoping the community can help. Donors can visit the website wishlist to find out what items the shelter needs.