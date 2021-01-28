Downtown Kelowna Starbucks to close at the end of the week

Photo: Colin Dacre

A prominent corner of downtown Kelowna will have a vacant storefront next week.

The Starbucks Coffee at Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street is closing, with its last day in business on Sunday.

Staff at the store are being transferred to other Starbucks locations around the city.

Starbucks is in the middle of closing 300 locations across the country, an acceleration of its five-year "transformation strategy" last year as it responded to changes in consumer habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain is closing walk-up locations like the one on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna, or Main Street in Penticton, in favour of drive-thru locations.

The company says the changes will help the coffee chain "best meet our customers where they are now."

with files from The Canadian Press