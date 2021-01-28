New COVID-19 cases trending down in Central and South Okanagan

Photo: BC CDC COVID-19 case counts by Local Health Area, from Jan. 17-23.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to trend in the right direction in the Central and South Okanagan.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that between Jan. 17 and 23, sixty-five residents of the Central Okanagan tested positive for the virus, less than half of the new cases from the week prior.

This is by far the lowest number of new cases the region has seen in a single week since the BC CDC began publishing weekly data by Local Health Area at the end of November.

The decreasing case counts were also seen to the south, where Penticton recorded just nine new cases, down from 11 the week before, and the Summerland region had just one new case, down from four the week prior.

The Southern Okanagan region, which includes Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos, saw a significant decrease, with just six new cases – less than a third of the 19 that were found there the week prior.

To the north, the news isn't as great, as 59 new cases were identified in the Vernon region between Jan. 17 and 23, the exact same number from the week before. The Enderby region, which had just one new case between Jan. 10 and 16, ballooned to 11 new cases during the most recent week.

But in the Revelstoke area, where a cluster of cases has been a cause of concern for health officials for many weeks, just two new cases were recorded in the most recent week.

To the far east of the province, the Fernie region recorded a record high of 44 new cases, prompting Interior Health to declare a cluster in the region.

Meanwhile, the Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Cariboo/Chilcotin regions continue to see high numbers.

In the Lower Mainland, which has been the epicentre for new cases for several months, case counts continue to drop week over week.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announced next week if the restrictive public health measures, including a ban on all indoor social gatherings, will be extended past Feb. 5.