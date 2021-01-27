A Beech 1900 aircraft had landing gear issues, landed safely at YLW

Photo: Contributed File photo of a Beech 1900D aircraft

A potential disaster was averted at Kelowna International Airport Wednesday evening.



At 5:46 p.m., a flight with five passengers called in an issue with their landing gear.



"There was a 2-alarm for a landing gear issue with a Beech 1900 medevac aircraft," explained Neil Drachenberg, safety and security manager with YLW.



The airport's operations crew prepared for the call but the aircraft was able to fix their issues before landing.



"The aircraft recycled the gear and they got three green and they landed safely shortly thereafter at [6:01]," he told Castanet.



Drachenberg says thankfully none of the five people on-board were injured in the incident.



Emergency crews responded as a precaution.



There is no word on where the aircraft was coming from and if Kelowna was the intended final destination.