A potential disaster was averted at Kelowna International Airport Wednesday evening.
At 5:46 p.m., a flight with five passengers called in an issue with their landing gear.
"There was a 2-alarm for a landing gear issue with a Beech 1900 medevac aircraft," explained Neil Drachenberg, safety and security manager with YLW.
The airport's operations crew prepared for the call but the aircraft was able to fix their issues before landing.
"The aircraft recycled the gear and they got three green and they landed safely shortly thereafter at [6:01]," he told Castanet.
Drachenberg says thankfully none of the five people on-board were injured in the incident.
Emergency crews responded as a precaution.
There is no word on where the aircraft was coming from and if Kelowna was the intended final destination.
A Beech 1900 aircraft had landing gear issues, landed safely at YLW
Landing disaster averted
A potential disaster was averted at Kelowna International Airport Wednesday evening.
More Kelowna News
- Churches in support of banKelowna - 4:00 am
- Ranchlands will stay greenVernon - 4:00 am
- 9-year KGH parking waitlistKelowna - 4:00 am
- What helps a restaurant?Penticton - 4:00 am
- New way of doing businessKelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$583,000
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Theo Kelowna SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library