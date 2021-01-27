Fire crews douse burning truck parked off Enterprise Way

Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department made quick work of a truck fire near the Mcdonald’s at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road Wednesday evening.

Rebecca Henry says she drove by the truck in a parking lot off Enterprise Way at about 5:45 p.m. and noticed smoke and embers coming from it.

“We pulled over, called 911 and turned around to go back just to see what we could see and by that time it was basically a fireball,” she said.

It did not appear anyone was inside the truck at the time of the fire.

Henry says the Kelowna firefighters were “really on it” and arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze quickly.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time but Castanet will request more information from the fire department.