Interior Health moving safe injection site indoors downtown

Photo: Wayne Moore

Interior Health is transforming a former community college into outreach space which will also include a fixed safe drug injection site.

The space, at what once was Vancouver Career College at Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue, is in the process of being renovated.

According to information provided to Castanet News, Interior Health has outgrown its Outreach Urban Health office around the corner next to the Cornerstone Emergency Shelter.

While the move offers more office space for staff and care providers, it also affords IH the opportunity of relocating its supervised safe injection site indoors.

IH says moving the site indoors will provide more privacy and safety than the current mobile site.

It will also be more reliable than the van which has suffered from mechanical issues.

The mobile operation was introduced in 2017.

Before applying for the mobile injection site, Interior Health had planned for a fixed site on Leon Avenue.

The Downtown Kelowna Association was opposed to the idea at the time, stating the goal was to revitalize the area and, allowing a fixed injection site would only reinforce the status quo.

Interior Health says neighbours in the immediate area around the site were consulted and security will be onsite.