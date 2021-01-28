A new beauty and wellness collective is ready to take off in Kelowna

Photo: Mission Group

Steven Stalenhoef has seen it work in other cities across the country, Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary, and figured it could work in Kelowna as well.

His idea, "The Collective," is a collection of beauty and wellness entrepreneurs gathered in individual offices under one roof.

Space is presently being created on the ground level of Mission Group's Ella development on Lawrence Avenue.

It will be the first commercial space leased since the mixed-use development opened its doors last spring.

Stalenhoef says the space will include 10 smaller spaces, or suites, which can be utilized by business-minded individuals looking to branch out onto their own.

With a 22 foot ceiling, he says they will be able to build five on the ground floor and five more above.

"It's a natural transition for stylists to shift to an affordable space where they can run their own business out of," he told Castanet News.

"The business model is a little more beneficial for them to take one of these spaces, sell their own products, manage their own schedules, as opposed to paying a chair rental or paying commission. It's a natural evolution for that industry."

The individual suites will include seven 100 square foot spaces and three larger spaces from 175 to 200 square feet. Two of those larger suites have already been spoken for by a hair salon and hair stylist.

While hair salons have already grabbed the reins, Stalenhoef says the possibilities within the beauty and wellness industry are endless.

"It is open-ended intentionally, so the list of potential services is quite extensive.

"Anything from esthetician, hair stylist, massage therapist, therapy in general. There's a list of probably 30 or 40 services."

He says the entire space will be based around, and promoting entrepreneurship. That's the whole concept, he says.

Spaces will be available on a one-year lease, something he says is difficult to find in commercial space.