Callahan Property Group gives to support advanced stroke care at KGH

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna General Hospital has received a $10,000 gift from Callahan Property Group which will go towards the advancement of stroke care for patients and families in the Southern Interior region of B.C.

Last year, there were over 1,500 cases of stroke in the Interior Health region. Despite advancements in acute care, treatment and rehabilitation for stroke patients in recent years, "the grim reality of stroke is sobering; it is still the leading cause of long-term disability in adults and regrettably, the third leading cause of death in B.C."

“We are humbly grateful for the long-standing support of CPG,” says Mischa Mueller, director of philanthropy for the KGH Foundation. “Their loyalty to supporting excellence in health care in our community is incredibly important to the future of care in the southern interior.”

The gift from CPG will support the KGH Foundation’s partnership with the Interior Health Authority to fund significant advancements in regional stroke care.