Quigley Elementary wins more than $6,000 in new books from Indigo Love of Reading Foundation

Kelowna’s Quigley Elementary school has won more than $6,000 in new books at a discounted price through the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

Teacher and librarian Sarah Murdoch Black received $6,250 in new books at a 30 per cent discount after applying through Indigo Love of Reading’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

"This is awesome news for our students and their families," says Murdoch Black, who "It means that each student in our school will receive about $25 dollars in new books from Indigo for their home library."

The grant is intended to help kids and schools who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be stopping by the library this week to select their books and the school plans to distribute the books to all students over the coming weeks.

"Building an at-home library for children is a powerful way to teach them that reading is an important life skill," says principal Des Sjoquist. "We are grateful that Mrs. Murdoch Black reached out for this opportunity, and grateful to have the extra support from Indigo because it really brightens these days for our hard-working school community."