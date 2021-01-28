The 2021 Polar bear challenge raised more money than ever before

Photo: Contributed

Despite having to pivot to a virtual event, the 2021 Polar Bear Challenge has been deemed an overwhelming success by the Community Recreational Initiatives Society.

The Okanagan charity, like many in the not-for-profit sector, has been facing economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They decided to keep their eight-year history alive with the annual Polar Bear Dip, but turned it into a virtual event.

This year's event would have taken place on New Year's Day at Tugboat Bay but instead ran online through the local digital platform, Trellis. In spite of the change, the event raised more money than ever before, just under $34,000.

“Being able to mobilize and turn this event into something online and where people could get creative with their support was a lot of fun,” says Dani Hennig, manager of partnerships with CRIS.

“A lot of the entries were very creative in how people chose their “freezing for a reason” challenge. Some swam in the lake, others buried themselves in snow by way of a shovel and a snowblower while others made snow angels or had skid steer buckets of ice water dumped on their heads. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”