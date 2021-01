Photo: Kurt Matthew Kaminski

The intersection of KLO and Benvoulin is partially blocked due to a crash involving an expensive sports car.

The crash involving an Audi R8 and Subaru Impreza has resulted in the closure of Benvoulin Road north from the intersection as the crash is cleared. Traffic is getting by in other directions but is slow going.

There is no word on if there were any injuries in the crash.

A new Audi R8 has an MSRP of $167,000.