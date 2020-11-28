Kelowna fire crews were kept busy overnight with two fires

Photo: Mike Biden - file photo

Kelowna fire crews were kept busy overnight, responding to two fires.

The first call came through at just after 9:30 p.m., for a fire on the 3000 block of Appaloosa, just north of Sexsmith Road.

Oily rags had somehow caught fire inside the a two-story business, but 18 firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly upon their arrival.

"The building sustained minor fire damage but extensive smoke damage to the upper level," said Kelly Stephens, platoon captain with the Kelowna Fire Department.

Later, at 3:20 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received another call about a barn on fire on the 2100 block of Begbie Road.

The 10 responding firefighters found the 12 foot by 12 foot barn fully ablaze. They doused the fire, and luckily, the six goats, one lamb and one chicken and that had been inside escaped without injury.

While the barn was completely destroyed, the fire did not spread to any surrounding buildings.

The fire had started after one of the animals knocked over a heating lamp.