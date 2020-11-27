165834
Kelowna's Cantina Del Centro closed for two weeks due to case of COVID-19

Kelowna's Cantina Del Centro Mexican restaurant has closed temporarily after someone within the space tested positive for COVID-19.

"We pride ourselves on our safety plan and procedures in place, however even with our best efforts some things are just bigger than us. With heavy hearts, we announce we will be closed for 14 days effective Nov. 27, as unfortunately we have encountered a positive case of COVID-19 within our space," reads a post on the restaurant's Instagram page.

Staff will be spending the two weeks cleaning and sanitizing the space to ensure they can reopen safely. The doors to Cantina Del Centro will be open again on Dec. 10.

"We feel it is our personal responsibility to keep our guests and staff protected, so they can enjoy our Cantina vibes in the future. We believe it's best to be transparent instead of keeping things quiet. Everyone must do their part to ensure our local community stays strong and healthy no matter the expense." 

It is not clear if a staff member or customer who visited the restaurant tested positive. Interior Health follows up directly with people who may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The restaurant opened in early September amid the ongoing pandemic and staff say despite the challenges, they were overwhelmed with support from the community. 

