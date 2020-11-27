Rotary Centre for the Arts presents five festive shows for people to enjoy at home

Photo: The Rotary Centre for the Arts Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy's A Celtic Family Christmas At Home.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is giving people ways to celebrate the holidays from the comfort of their homes with five festive virtual shows.

From concerts to theatre shows, the RCA is presenting the shows from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19.

“We know the holiday season is going to look a lot different this year, but we wanted to find creative ways to help our community mark this festive time. We hope you’ll stream one, or more, of our great shows and create a new festive tradition with your family,” says RCA executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick.

The RCA is also accepting donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. From Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. people can drop off non-perishable food items to the RCA Box Office located at 421 Cawston Avenue. Donations are being accepted now until Dec. 13.

The five shows include:

Tom Jackson’s The Huron Carole on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

The Huron Carole features holiday classics, unique stories and original music from Tom Jackson and award-winning musicians Tom McKillip, Darryl Havers, John MacArthur Ellis, Kirby Barber and Chris “the wrist” Nordquist. The Huron Carole was founded in 1987 By Jackson. It has toured across Canada, becoming a festive favourite while raising millions for food banks. Jackson and his crew will be travelling virtually this year to help local food banks as they go.

Click here to watch the Huron Carole trailer.

Businesses and groups can purchase ticket packages by calling the RCA Box Office at 250-717-5304. Those wanting to donate to the food bank can do so when purchasing their ticket.

Tickets start at $20 and are available online here.

Andrew Allen's All Hearts Come Home on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Allen, a multi-platinum singer/songwriter from Vernon is bringing a mix of festive originals, holiday classics and his own top 10 hits to a special performance. He has five top 10 singles including his first “I Wanna Be Your Christmas” (2009). Allen has written songs with Meghan Trainor, Cody Simpson, Carly Rae Jepsen and more. He has shared the stage with Bruno Mars, One Republic and others.

Tickets start at $20 and are available here.

It's a Wonderful Life from Dec. 10 to 13 at 7 p.m.

The RCA in partnership with New Vintage Theatre is bringing this holiday classic to life through a 1940s radio broadcast. The story of George Bailey unfolds with the help of an ensemble on Christmas Eve as he considers his life with the help of an angel.

The show features Matt Gunn, Kirsti Hack, Chuck Peeren, Aaron Johnson, Jimmy LeGuilloux, Braeden Rachfall, and Tamie Williams with special guests. It is directed by Josie Morrow.

Tickets start at $15 and are available here.

Craig Thomson and Lindsay May’s Jazztastic Christmas Food Bank Fundraiser on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Kelowna's own Lindsay May and Craig Thomson met during a band trip in the early 90s. They both had very different music careers however they've come together this season to spread cheer and support the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Thomson and his crew are re-imagining May's Sweet Cinnamon Christmas album with a jazzy brush including her original songs and favourites. Viewers can expect two special guests.

May has toured Europe four times, winning numerous songwriting awards such as Kerrville New Folk Finalist. She has also shared the stage with the likes of Valdy, Shari Ulrich and John Gorka.

Thomson, a B.C. favourite, is a tenor sax player, musical educator, artistic director and original jazz artist.

Tickets are $30 and are available here.

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy’s A Celtic Family Christmas At Home on December 19 at 8 p.m.

Nova Scotia's Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and their seven children welcome viewers virtually into their home to share their music and their unique ways of life including farming and Christmas traditions.

This show features traditional and original tunes as well as a few numbers with their band; Mac Morin on piano, Mark Kelso on drums, Remi Arsenault on bass and Elmer Ferrer on guitar.

MacMaster is a multiple JUNO Award-Winner who has toured with Carlos Santana, Faith Hill, Alison Krauss and more.

Tickets start at $20 and are available here.