Craft Culture introduces specialized holiday boxes to help local businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

While all in-person events and gatherings have been cancelled in British Columbia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ways to support local small businesses.

Any other year, Kelowna's Craft Culture would be preparing for the largest event of the season, the Craft Culture Holiday Market at Prospera Place. This annual holiday shopping event would draw in hundreds of people wanting to support local artists and crafters.

However with it not taking place this year, organizers want the public to know they are still open for business.

Craft Culture launched The Local Box in June after all markets were forced to cancel. Similar to a subscription box, The Local Box contains locally made products, however signing up for a membership is not required.

After purchasing the box, a customer can pick it up in Kelowna or Penticton, or they can choose to ship it across Canada. The Local Box brings the experience of a market right to the customer.

“We are so humbled by the response to our new box initiative. This started out as a short-term plan to help our vendors who rely on face-to-face markets to do business. We expected to only sell boxes to local customers, but instead we’ve been receiving orders from all across Canada,” says Craft Culture owner Karalyn Lockhart.

Thanks to its success, Craft Culture will be keeping The Local Box initiative going indefinitely.

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, vendors are running out of ways to stay in business, which has turned them to online sales.

Having a product featured in The Local Box gives a vendor the opportunity to sell a large number of products at once by putting it into the hands of hundreds of customers.

This holiday season, The Local Box is offering three specialty boxes including The Christmas Essentials Box, The Box for Her and The Box for Him.

Packed in Kelowna, the boxes will be ready just in time for the holidays.

“We wanted to make supporting local this holiday season extremely easy. We’ve curated three special holiday gift boxes that will appeal to anyone on your shopping list,” says Lockhart.

“There is a meme circulating online that says ‘when you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance.’ I can say that that is absolutely true. Each sale is a celebration and makes such a difference to members of our community.”

The Holiday boxes can be ordered online now until Dec. 2.

Craft Culture plans to host a market in 2021 if the currently COVID-19 situation allows for it.