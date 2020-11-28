Kelowna's LGBT2Q+ Friends of Dorothy Lounge is expanding to downtown Victoria

Photo: Contributed Friends of Dorothy Lounge Kelowna location.

Kelowna's Friends of Dorothy Lounge is expanding its horizons to downtown Victoria with its new location opening in December.

Friends of Dorothy is an LGBT2Q+ lounge that features local wines, craft beer, spirits and a seasonally changing food menu.

“We are proud to be joining the richly vibrant downtown Victoria community as Friends of Dorothy Lounge expands from Kelowna to the coast,” says owner Rudy Tomazic. “Bringing an open, inclusive environment for everyone, we will offer everything from casual cocktails to dramatic drag brunch.”

The term ‘friend of Dorothy’ was historically used as a polite and mild way to discreetly ‘out’ oneself, while avoiding the fear of violence and discrimination.

References to the Wizard of Oz and gay icon Judy Garland are featured in clever and fun ways through the lounge’s drinks such as the ‘No place like home’ and Not in Kansas’ cocktails.

Friends of Dorothy in Kelowna opened just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily closed, and reopened again with new restrictions in place. However, it has thrived and grown in the community.

“We adapted our business model and were able to grow and flourish while complying with COVID-19 public health guidelines and we’re so grateful to all the patrons who continue to support us,” says Tomazic.

“We all need to hear more positive things during these times.”

The team at Friends of Dorothy Lounge Victoria is working hard to bring an exciting and visually stunning space to the queer community and its allies.

“We’re described as punk chic meets Louis XIV,” says Tomazic. “So we maintained the elegant look we’re known for, but in a way that complements our historic 140-year-old Victoria building. We wanted to keep the architectural features of 14-foot ceilings and exposed brickwork to make the interior feel unique with lots of brass, warm colours, and jewel tones. It’s cozy, upscale, and retro all at once.”

The new location has been planned in accordance with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s COVID-19 guidelines. This includes reduced seating, enforcement for capacity, mandatory masks and barriers between tables.

The lounge will host drag queen performances with local talent, live music, comedy shows and live-streaming events in accordance with provincial requirements. Entertainment will be provided daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

“We want this space to be safe and enjoyable for all,” says Tomazic.

The lounge will be working alongside Kelowna’s Diner Deluxe to provide a daily breakfast and brunch service between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Unlike Kelowna’s Friends of Dorothy which is 19+, the lounge in Victoria welcomes all ages due to a different licensing model.

“We’re excited that families will be able to join us in Victoria,” says Tomazic. “Parents are more engaged with their children now about queerness; we hope families of all types will join us to dine and for the live entertainment.”

The Victoria lounge is located at 537 Johnson Street.