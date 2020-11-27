BC Liberals Norm Letnick, Ben Stewart, Renee Merrifield sworn in

Photo: Contributed

Three Kelowna MLAs have officially been sworn into office.

Newly-elected BC Liberal Renee Merrifield has been sworn in as the MLA for Kelowna-Mission.



“I am incredibly excited and humbled to be chosen to represent the riding of Kelowna-Mission,” said Merrifield. “It is a compelling honour and extraordinary duty. I am excited about this chapter in my life and about all we can accomplish together.”



Merrifield won her seat after being acclaimed to run for the BC Liberals after long-serving MLA Steve Thomson retired.

Merrifield joins fellow Kelowna MLAs Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart as members of the BC Liberal Caucus.



The trio were sworn in Friday morning in a virtual ceremony and are three of 28 BC Liberal MLAs that will make up British Columbia’s Official Opposition.

Long-serving MLAs Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart took a moment to thank their constituents and reflect on their upcoming term in the Legislature. "We are incredibly honoured that the people of Kelowna and the central Okanagan have once again put their trust in us to be their voice in Victoria,” said Letnick.



Letnick has served as the MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country since 2009, while Stewart served as the MLA for Kelowna West from 2009 to 2013 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2020.

Ben Stewart is serving his second term after giving up his seat for former Premier Christy Clark. Stewart described the feeling of being sworn in again as "humbling" in a Twitter post.

I am humbled and honoured to be re-elected for the 4th time as MLA for Kelowna-West. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that the Government of the 42nd Parliament is held accountable. The constituency office will now be open moving forward. @bcliberals pic.twitter.com/53Tq0OPFdG — Ben Stewart (@benstewartbc) November 27, 2020

“British Columbians are facing a crisis like no other in our recent memory. Parents are scared, seniors are lonely, small businesses are struggling, and frustration is mounting. We have an impressive team of MLAs, some new and some returning, who all have the passion, dedication, and expertise to make sure these issues are addressed by John Horgan and the NDP,” added Shirley Bond, Interim Leader of the Official Opposition. “This is a critical time for British Columbia, and a strong Official Opposition is going to be necessary in the coming months and years. Our BC Liberal team is ready to get to work on behalf of people in every corner of this province.”