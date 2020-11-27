164292
Glenmore Road has reopened following a serious head-on collision

UPDATE: 4:46 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed Glenmore Road is now open.

ORIGINAL: 2:58 p.m.

Glenmore Road is currently closed between John Hindle Drive and Shanks Road due to a head-on crash.

Just after 2:30 p.m., a Castanet reader was travelling southbound towards Kelowna on Glenmore Road from Vernon, when she was forced to turn her vehicle around.

"We turned around and had to come back out to Lake Country, as is everybody else coming this way...it appears to be a head-on collision," she says.

Emergency crews are currently on scene and it is not known at this time if the people involved were injured. Firefighters needed to extricate one the vehicle's occupants. 

Kelowna RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area and plan an alternate route. 

Castanet will update if more information becomes available. 

More Kelowna News >
