RCMP investigating anti-masker coffee throwing incident at grocery store

Mask conflicts strike again

Another incident involving an agitated anti-masker and employee is being investigated by police.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet the "alleged assault and theft" happened at the Rutland IGA on Tuesday.

Police have been told that a female suspect entered the business and allegedly assaulted a staff member following a request by staff to wear a mask in accordance to recent provincial health orders.

A spokesperson for the IGA indicates the customer was asked to put a mask on, and when the suspect refused to comply, they were asked to leave the store. At that point the suspect allegedly became upset and threw hot coffee on the employee.

"The suspect left the business without purchasing the grocery items she was carrying. Our investigation is in its infancy and remains ongoing at this time," says Const. Solana Pare.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said earlier this week that RCMP are encouraging British Columbians to wear a mask in public spaces.

“If you have a medical exemption, we would ask that you carry a note from your doctor. You should be prepared to support those claims,” says Staff Sergeant Shoihet.

Those over the age of 12 in B.C. who do not have a medical exemption are required to wear a mask or face a potential $230 fine.

