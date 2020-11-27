Okanagan Mainline and South Okanagan real estate boards merge under new name

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan’s two real estate boards are joining forces.

The Okanagan Mainline and South Okanagan groups will soon be one after members on Wednesday voted to merge and combine their financial and operational resources. The new group, which will be known as the Association of Interior Realtors, will become official on New Year’s Day.

It will be the 13th largest real estate board in Canada, serving more than 1,600 Realtors and covering the area from Revelstoke to the U.S. border, Rock Creek to the east and Eastgate Manning Park to the west. It will also encompass the communities of Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek in the South Peace River region.

OMREB will be bringing approximately 1,300 Realtors to the group, while SOREB will contribute more than 300.

“I would especially like to congratulate presidents Kim Heizmann and Lyndi Cruickshank for their visionary leadership in bringing their boards together and to the directors of both boards for their support of this historic accomplishment,” Canadian Real Estate Association chair Costa Poulopoulos said in a press release.

The release did not say who will serve as the new group's president.