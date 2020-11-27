Coronavirus case linked to Quigley Elementary

Photo: Google Maps Quigley Elementary

The Central Okanagan School District says a member of the Quigley Elementary “school community” has tested positive for COVID-19.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health has asked the school community to self-monitor for symptoms,” SD 23 said Friday morning.

The school district says the safety and well-being of students and staff are the highest priority.

Interior Health has not released a possible exposure date for the school.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” SD 23 said.

