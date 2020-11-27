166097
161752
Kelowna  

Kelowna man accused of killing hamsters faces trial next August

Trial set for hamster killing

- | Story: 317628

The man accused of torturing and killing hamsters in Kelowna will face trial next summer.

Leighton Labute, 21, was arrested last May after videos of a person torturing and killing three hamsters were uploaded the Reddit. Police were notified of the videos on May 14, and Labute was arrested eight days later.

Labute now faces charges of killing or injuring an animal, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and making or publishing obscene material.

On Thursday, Labute's three-day trial was set for Aug. 16 in Kelowna provincial court. Additionally, a two-day voir dire has been scheduled for next June. The voir dire is a separate hearing where the judge will determine the admissibility of certain evidence from the Crown.

The Crown alleges Labute killed and tortured the animals on May 1, 2019, but didn't upload the videos until a year later.

Instagram and YouTube accounts connected to Labute feature disturbing claymation videos depicting sexual violence, gore and rape.

The case has led to widespread condemnation from the community, and protesters have regularly gathered outside the Kelowna courthouse when Labute's case has come before the courts.

The maximum punishment for publishing obscene material is two years in jail, while his other two charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in jail. None carry minimum mandatory sentences.

Labute is currently out of custody, after he was released on $1,000 bail shortly after his arrest.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

165438
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4325355
1232 Ellis street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$699,000
more details
164678




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Kelowna SPCA >


165705


165680


Friday Fails- November 27, 2020

Galleries
Bad days happen, even to the best of us.
Friday Fails- November 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears assures fans it’s ‘okay not to be perfect’ in uplifting Thanksgiving message
Showbiz
Britney Spears shared an uplifting message with fans on Instagram...
The biggest thrill when you’re a kid
Must Watch
Honk your horn!
Don’t worry, nobody saw it!
Must Watch
Little girl pretends to strike a pose after falling.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165780
163947