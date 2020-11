Photo: Rob Gibson

The Kelowna Fire Department made quick work of a BBQ fire Friday morning at a townhouse complex on Gordon Drive.

Firefighters were called to the building at 3854 Gordon at 9:20 p.m. for reports of visible flame.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, although some damage was sustained by the adjacent building. The homeowner was not at home at the time of the blaze.

