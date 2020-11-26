A single-vehicle crash has led to a rollover on Dilworth Drive

Photo: Val Palmer

A single-vehicle crash has resulted in a rollover late Thursday night.

The incident took place just before 8 p.m., northbound on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.



A witness on scene says the driver claims something, a small animal, ran across the road.



The driver appears to be uninjured. No word on how many occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Emergency crews are on scene.



Castanet will update this story if more information does become available.