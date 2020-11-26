165276
161752
Kelowna  

A single-vehicle crash has led to a rollover on Dilworth Drive

Rollover on Dilworth

- | Story: 317580

A single-vehicle crash has resulted in a rollover late Thursday night.

The incident took place just before 8 p.m., northbound on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.

A witness on scene says the driver claims something, a small animal, ran across the road. 

The driver appears to be uninjured. No word on how many occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Castanet will update this story if more information does become available. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163177
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4243661
# 26 380 Providence Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$519,800
more details
164936


165962


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164489


Weird haircuts

Galleries
These hairstyles are definitely off the beaten path.
Weird haircuts (2)
Galleries
Goth knows what he’s doing
Must Watch
Now that’s a man who knows what he’s doing..
Larry King hospitalized
Showbiz
Larry King is reportedly in hospital, where he's receiving...
Lucky strike
Must Watch
The definition of a (very) lucky strike.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164141
163947