Tree of Hope at Landmark District lit for season

Castanet is proud to host a livestream of the annual lighting of the Tree of Hope.

Shortly after 5 p.m., tree at the Landmark District will be lit by local socialite Jillian Harris and her children. This year the Tree of Hope campaign will go to support the Child Advocacy Centre.

“For 23 years the Tree of Hope has been lit as a beacon of togetherness and community. 2020 has been a difficult and complicated year that has, in many ways, kept people apart, we wanted to reimagine what role the Tree could play in bringing our community together,” said Ken Stober.

“If the Tree is there to symbolize hope, then let’s invite our greater community to be part of spreading that hope, to come together and support the CAC in the important work they do.”

The CAC exists to help children who are survivors of abuse and neglect and represents a fundamental change to the system in which these children report their abuse and begin to heal from it.

“The opportunity this provides the CAC to raise funds but also to build important community awareness is truly invaluable,” said executive director Ginny Becker.

“This has, without question, been a complicated year but more than anything, for us, it has demonstrated how critically important the existence of the CAC really is. The Tree of Hope and everyone supporting it are making a profound impact on our ability to deliver services to our communities most vulnerable children.”

You can support the fundraiser here.