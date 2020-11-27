Kelowna company wins bid for Kicking Horse mega-project

Photo: MinistryofTranBC

A Kelowna-based company has been selected to be a part of the Kicking Horse Canyon mega-project.

Emil Anderson Construction has won a portion of the $440 million contract for the final phase of construction on the stretch of Highway 1 near Golden, which has been described as one of the most rugged and scenic sections on the Trans-Canada Highway.

"We're excited to be part of that team," says Colin Taylor, operations manager with Emil Anderson Construction.

The company will be part of the construction team that includes Aecon Group Inc., and Parsons Inc., as they begin work on the final leg of a three-phase process transforming 21 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane highway into a modern four-lane stretch of road.

Taylor says road projects are the companies bread and butter, but this one will be special, "I've got to say this is the most challenging piece of highway widening the province has undertaken to date."

Taylor says aside from steep terrain on the banks of the Kicking Horse River, they also have to ensure the CP Rail line isn't impacted by construction. "You've got some really steep up slope rock bluffs that are avalanche prone. The rock in the area is brittle and there is lots of wildlife."

Taylor says it will take three years to complete the project. Aside from several planned shutdowns in the spring and fall, the highway is expected to remain open.

"With projects like this one you don't get to interrupt traffic too much. We have to keep the world spinning, which takes longer and costs more money but we work to minimize the inconveniences somewhat."

The project is expected to be complete by the winter of 2023/24.

