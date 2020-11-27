165834
Kelowna  

The Okanagan has lost a beloved musician

Beloved musician passes

The Okanagan has lost a beloved musician. This past Sunday November 22, Steve Soucy suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 60.

Michael Schell, who owns LMS Entertainment in Kelowna and has worked with Stoucy over the years, has started a GoFundMe Page to help cover costs as his family mourns.

The funeral was held on Thursday. Soucy leaves behind his wife Julie Massi, a founding member of the Parachute Club and his children, Jacob, Jackson and Jayla, his brothers Shawn, Scott, and Serge as well as his father, Gilbert and his partner Marcelle and many other family, friends, and musical colleagues.

Stoucy was the kind of man who valued experiences over money and Schell says, "he was a musician, he didn't have a ton of money."  Since his passing there has been an outpouring of support for his family and friends, "we never realized how far Steve's reach went until we had to say goodbye to him. Steve probably did not even realize how many lives he touched. The number of calls and messages have been so beautiful to see and hear and the love we feel has been an amazing testament to the man he was."

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised over $8,000 of its $10,000 goal.

