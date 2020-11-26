164292
164989
Kelowna  

New health orders delay opening of Stuart Park rink

Stuart ice rink open delayed

- | Story: 317549

The City of Kelowna has made changes to their recreation offerings, including delaying the opening of the Stuart Park outdoor rink, due to the province's latest public health order.

“We will continue to keep our rink operation plans flexible to align with provincial direction and will use our phased operational model to open the rink in a safe and adapted manner when it is deemed appropriate to do so,” says Doug Nicholas, Sport and Event Services Manager. 

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on the latest updates from the province and will reassess our opening timeline based on the information provided.” 

Direction around recreation facilities and programs is expected to be outlined by the province on or before December 7.  

Also part of the updated health order is directly around the use of masks including a requirement for everyone over the age of 12 to wear a mask in city recreation facilities, other than when in a program space engaging in physical activity. Masks are not recommended for children under the age of two.

More Kelowna News
