Photo: Miriam Halpenny

Emergency crews were called to a condo building near UBCO Thursday afternoon for a suspicious package.

A hazardous materials team visited the building on the 700 block of Academy Way at roughly noon to deal with an unknown package.

After cordoning off the area, firefighters determined that the package was not suspicious and was likely some sort of hair product.

The scene was cleared by 1:30 p.m.