Kelowna  

Central Okanagan police dog dies suddenly

Police dog dies suddenly

The Central Okanagan RCMP is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The detachment says police service dog Fitz passed away suddenly on Wednesday night after showing  symptoms of illness.

Fitz started his RCMP career in Kelowna in 2015 and remained on duty until his death.

At the time of his passing, he was 7 years old. He and his handlers were tasked with a variety of duties including tracking and finding persons, evidence and drug searches, and the apprehension of suspects.

“Fitz was a beloved and valuable member of our Police Dog Services unit and played an important role in making the Central Okanagan a safer place,” says Supt. Kara Triance, Officer-In-Charge of the Kelowna RCMP. “He will be sorely missed, by all his co-workers and no doubt the Kelowna community.”

