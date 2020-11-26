165834
Public art 'Flower' installed outside of Interior Health celebrates healthcare professionals

A new piece of public art, 'Flower,' has been installed outside of Kelowna's Interior Health building to celebrate healthcare workers.

On the corner of Ellis St. and Doyle Ave., Flower is a collaboration between City of Kelowna, Interior Health and funding partner Bentall Green Oak.

“To wish someone good health, we often give them flowers,” says Brad Hindson, part of the team of artists behind the artwork.

“But a flower is only a single part of a living plant system. The health of the flower is like the health of a human being; dependent on all its systems. This representation of a Mariposa Lily, an Indigenous flower of the Okanagan, is presented with its roots at the top of the sculpture, symbolizing a contemporary approach to healthcare, a celebration of the people who underpin our healthcare system.”  

Mayor Colin Basran believes Flower is a great addition to the city's collection of public art.

“Flower is a piece for our time,” says Mayor Basran. “Animating our public spaces has never felt more important. Not only does it add vibrancy and character to the downtown, it serves as a symbol for both our healthcare workers and anyone accessing services at Interior Health during these challenging times.” 

In partnership with Bentall Green Oak, Flower cost $75,000. 

Click here to learn more from the artists of Flower.

