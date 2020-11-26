164292
Kelowna  

Three-tower Leon Avenue development back before city council

2nd try for Leon Ave. project

The developer behind a large three-tower development proposed for Leon Avenue downtown Kelowna is coming back before council next month.

Anthony Beyrouti, owner of the Vancouver-based ticket reseller VenueKings.com, will seek council’s approval on Dec. 8 for a development permit and variances to increase the maximum tower heights and proportion of small vehicle stall parking spaces related to the development.

The project proposed for the 200 block of Leon includes three towers of 24, 28 and 42-storeys consisting of a combined 650 residential condominiums with a variety of unit types including 50 three-bedroom units, ground floor commercial on all street frontages and a small component of commercial office space.

City council voted down the project in September because the previous plans saw one of the towers consist primarily of short-term rentals.

The new proposal going before council next month will consist of traditional owner-occupied condos.

City staff are supporting the development “due to its ability to deliver a significant amount of residential density to the downtown.”

“The project should help lead revitalization efforts along the Leon Avenue corridor and hopefully will trigger further positive investment and redevelopment,” a staff report to council says.

The three-tower project will be connected by a mass timber pedestrian bridge across Leon Avenue, which will provide joint access to 727 stalls of parking integrated into the project.

City council will discuss the proposal on Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m.

