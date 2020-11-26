165834
Another COVID-19 case linked to Kelowna Secondary School

Another KSS virus exposure

The Central Okanagan School District has announced a member of the Kelowna Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” the school district said. 

There were seven Central Okanagan schools on Wednesday alone that had confirmed cases of the coronavirus. But so far, health officials have maintained that there has been no transmission within SD 23 schools.

Dates for possible exposure at Kelowna Secondary are Nov. 12, 16, 17 and 18.

A full list of schools with active COVID-19 exposures can be found here.

