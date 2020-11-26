Tree of Hope will be lit on Castanet livestream just after 5 p.m.

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Child Advocacy Centre is excited to be selected as this year’s charity of choice for the Tree of Hope Celebration of Giving.

The Tree of Hope fundraiser will be looking a bit different this year, but with people in need more than ever, the campaign will be matching all funds raised for the CAC through donations and sponsorships up to $100,000.

The Tree of Hope at the Landmark District will be lit Thursday evening shortly after 5 p.m. by local socialite Jillian Harris and her children. While there won’t be a typical celebration to go with the light-up, the public is invited to watch from the comfort of their homes via a live stream on Castanet.

“For 23 years the Tree of Hope has been lit as a beacon of togetherness and community. 2020 has been a difficult and complicated year that has, in many ways, kept people apart, we wanted to reimagine what role the Tree could play in bringing our community together,” said Ken Stober. “If the Tree is there to symbolize hope, then let’s invite our greater community to be part of spreading that hope, to come together and support the CAC in the important work they do.”

Child Advocacy Centre executive director Ginny Becker said they are incredible honoured to be this year’s recipient of the Tree of Hope support.

“The opportunity this provides the CAC to raise funds but also to build important community awareness is truly invaluable. This has, without question, been a complicated year but more than anything, for us, it has demonstrated how critically important the existence of the CAC really is. The Tree of Hope and everyone supporting it are making a profound impact on our ability to deliver services to our communities most vulnerable children.”

The CAC exists to help children who are survivors of abuse and neglect and represents a fundamental change to the system in which these children report their abuse and begin to heal from it.

“In my years as an educator I have been witness to the devastation that children who are impacted by abuse and neglect suffer. I have also seen them endure a system which perpetuates further, system induced, trauma. The CAC is a model which prioritizes the needs of children and put them at the center of the equation,” explained Rick Oliver, Board Chair of the CAC.

The Tree of Hope Celebration of Giving has already received generous support from the local business community.

These early supporters include: TD Bank, Kelowna Steel Fabricators, Traine Construction & Development, BigSteelBox, Hymers Private Wealth, Cluff Real Estate, Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink & Train Station Pub, Bell Media, TKI Construction Ltd., Top Grade Tire Recycling, the PurKids® Foundation, Okanagan Electrical Systems, Krueger Electric, Pihl Law, Norelco Cabinet Solutions, McFadden Buttar & Associates CPAs Inc and dozens of local businesses who have rallied to supply prizes and support for various elements of the campaign.