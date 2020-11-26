164292
WorkSafe issues penalty after worker falls nearly 20 feet

Penalty after worker falls

WorkSafeBC has issued a $2,500 penalty for to a serious workplace accident last year at a job site in Kelowna. 

David Thane, doing business as Spraytek Exteriors, was a subcontractor at an under-construction hotel near the Kelowna Airport at 1665 Innovation Drive, according to a WorkSafeBC post-incident inspection report.

While two of his workers were clearing debris from the roof of a swimming pool structure on Oct. 8, 2019, one of the workers fell 19 feet through a roof opening and sustained serious injuries. The worker at the time was not wearing fall protection. 

The ensuing investigation by WorkSafeBC captured workers on CCTV cameras climbing outside scaffolding without fall protection and working on a scaffolding system that has open hatches and fall hazards on the walkways. 

The primary contractor at the job site had previously told Spraytek Exteriors to close the hatches when they were not in use, according to the WorkSafeBC inspection. 

The investigation found five violations of Occupational Health and Safety regulations and two violations of the Workers Compensation Act. WorkSafeBC issued the $2,500 penalty on Oct. 1, 2020.

The extent of the fallen workers injuries were not disclosed in the WorkSafeBC documents, which included significant redactions. 

Spraytek Exteriors has since gone out of business in B.C. and could not be reached. An Alberta company with a similar name, Spraytek Insulation Ltd., was not involved in the job site or accident in any way, according to its owner, who said there are several similarly named businesses operating in Canada. 

WorkSafeBC spokesperson Ivy Yuen said that even though Spraytek Exteriors has gone out of business, “an outstanding penalty amount continues to be owed, even if an employer has closed operations.”

“A penalty amount may be transferred to a successor business where a business is sold or reorganized.”

