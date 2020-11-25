166025
Kelowna  

A member of the KLO school community tests positive for virus

New exposure at KLO

Another exposure to COVID-19 has been reported within the KLO middle school community.

In an email from School District 23, Interior Health has confirmed the positive test.

IH says the positive test was a result of a community exposure, and not from within the school..

As is its policy, the health authority has not stated whether the affected person was a student, teacher or staff member, saying only they are self-isolating at home.

No dates for the exposure were announced.

The KLO exposure comes on the heels of a confirmed case at Immaculata Regional High School.

The potential exposure in that case was from Nov. 16 through 19.

