A member of the KLO school community tests positive for virus

Another exposure to COVID-19 has been reported within the KLO middle school community.
In an email from School District 23, Interior Health has confirmed the positive test.
IH says the positive test was a result of a community exposure, and not from within the school..
As is its policy, the health authority has not stated whether the affected person was a student, teacher or staff member, saying only they are self-isolating at home.
No dates for the exposure were announced.
The KLO exposure comes on the heels of a confirmed case at Immaculata Regional High School.
The potential exposure in that case was from Nov. 16 through 19.