7 schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 7:22 p.m.

More positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in School District 23, this time at Rutland Middle School, bringing the total schools impacted Wednesday to seven.

In a news release sent out Wednesday evening, SD23 confirmed multiple members of the school's community tested positive for the coronavirus.

The release does not state how many people were affected and if it was staff members or students.

"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams."

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

The Central Okanagan School District has announced COVID-19 cases in five more schools, bringing the total schools impacted Wednesday to six.

Single cases have been confirmed in the “school communities” of:

George Pringle Elementary, single confirmed case

Springvalley Middle School, single confirmed case

Central School (Central Programs and Services, Richter Site), single confirmed case

Kelowna Secondary School, single confirmed case

Rutland Senior Secondary, single confirmed case

Those cases are in addition to the one at KLO Middle announces earlier Wednesday.

“The individual cases are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” SD 23 said.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

ORIGINAL 2:50 p.m.

Another exposure to COVID-19 has been reported within the KLO middle school community.

In an email from School District 23, Interior Health has confirmed the positive test.

IH says the positive test was a result of a community exposure, and not from within the school..

As is its policy, the health authority has not stated whether the affected person was a student, teacher or staff member, saying only they are self-isolating at home.

No dates for the exposure were announced.

The KLO exposure comes on the heels of a confirmed case at Immaculata Regional High School.

The potential exposure in that case was from Nov. 16 through 19.