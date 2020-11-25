165955
Kelowna  

6 schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

6 new school exposures

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

The Central Okanagan School District has announced COVID-19 cases in five more schools, bringing the total schools impacted Wednesday to six. 

Single cases have been confirmed in the “school communities” of:

  • George Pringle Elementary, single confirmed case
  • Springvalley Middle School, single confirmed case
  • Central School (Central Programs and Services, Richter Site), single confirmed case
  • Kelowna Secondary School, single confirmed case
  • Rutland Senior Secondary, single confirmed case

Those cases are in addition to the one at KLO Middle announces earlier Wednesday.

“The individual cases are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” SD 23 said.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

ORIGINAL 2:50 p.m.

Another exposure to COVID-19 has been reported within the KLO middle school community.

In an email from School District 23, Interior Health has confirmed the positive test.

IH says the positive test was a result of a community exposure, and not from within the school..

As is its policy, the health authority has not stated whether the affected person was a student, teacher or staff member, saying only they are self-isolating at home.

No dates for the exposure were announced.

The KLO exposure comes on the heels of a confirmed case at Immaculata Regional High School.

The potential exposure in that case was from Nov. 16 through 19.

