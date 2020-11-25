A Kelowna city bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: BC Transit

The president of the BC Transit bus drivers union in Kelowna is pleading with the public to mask up.

"Please everyone when you're getting on a bus please wear a mask," said Al Peressini of Amalgamated Transit Union 1722.

The plea comes after a City of Kelowna bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Peressini says the driver is now in quarantine for the next 20 days due to his health and age.

"They have no idea where he contracted it from, whether it was from the bus or somewhere else. Interior Health has begun the process of contact tracing."

Peressini says BC Transit is trying to determine what bus or buses he may have been driving and who he may have come in contact with. They are also looking to see who took over his bus to ensure that they self-monitor for symptoms. Peressini did not say what bus route the infected driver was on.

"This all boils down to the public, please wear masks on the bus," says Peressini.

All buses have undergone extra cleaning since the resumption of service. Peressini said this driver was on a bus that had plexiglass in place to protect the driver and passengers.