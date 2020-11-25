Coast Capri Hotel's 20th Tiny Tim Toy Drive goes ahead, looks different amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coast Capri Hotel's annual Tiny Tim Toy Drive in support of the Salvation Army is back for its 20th year and while it's different than years past, the need for donations is greater than ever.

"COVID has changed so much in our world and our community this year," says lead pastor and executive director of the Kelowna Salvation Army Darryl Burry.

"Unfortunately some of the things that have traditionally happened as far as events go throughout the Christmas season are not able to go forward as they have in the past and one of the unfortunate casualties is the Tiny Tim Breakfast where we would see hundreds of people flooding into the Coast Capri on a Thursday morning to enjoy wonderful seasonal entertainment and an amazing hot breakfast, and they would drop off a new toy or cash donation for the Salvation Army."

This year's breakfast has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and now the Coast Capri Hotel will act as a toy drop-off location instead.

"Its going to be a big change for us. That was one of the feel good moments of the year for the entire team here," says general manager of the Coast Capri Hotel Dale Sivucha. "But, our feel good moment now will be exceeding our goals from 2019."

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast saw 1,374 toys and $4,000 last year, and organizers hope donations will reach 1,400 toys and $5,000 this year.

Donations to this year's toy drive can be made by bringing new and unwrapped toys and cash donations to the Coast Capri Hotel between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Nov. 27 to Dec. 15.

Businesses are also encouraged to host a toy drive at their office and Coast Capri staff will pick up the donations.

Virtual cash donations can also be made through Salvation Army's online Kettle, people can order toys online from Toys R Us with in store pick up for the Coast Capri under the name Tiny Tim or people can order a toy from a retailer of their choice with delivery to the Coast Capri Hotel.

For families who may be in need of assistance this holiday season, it's not too late to ask for help from the Salvation Army's Sharing Christmas campaign.

"This year we have seen a 61 per cent increase in the number of families accessing our services," says Burry. "Of those numbers, 47 per cent had never accessed the Salvation Army in the past prior to 2020, and so we anticipate the need continuing to grow as we walk through these days."

"We recognize that asking for help is hard and many families will go through the season thinking, 'I think I can do it,' and they get closer to Christmas and realize they do need a little extra support...if you think you might find yourself in that place of challenge this season, reach out to us now."

Registration for Sharing Christmas is still open until Nov. 30.