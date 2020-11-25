164292
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP looking for owners of abandoned safe with photograph inside

Are you missing a safe?

Are you missing a safe?

Kelowna RCMP is searching for the owners of a safe that was discovered abandoned outside, in the 500-block of Rosemead Avenue.

The locked safe was found on Nov. 20 and police records have not identified the safe as being reported stolen. The safe was opened by RCMP and the only thing inside was a single photograph.

“We are sharing the photograph in the hopes that we can reunite it, and the safe, with the rightful owner,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “If this is your safe, please give us a call at 250-762-3300.”

 

