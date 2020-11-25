Ebus bringing bus service to downtown Kelowna with new stop

Photo: Kirk Penton

Ebus will be opening a new stop in downtown Kelowna next week.

The new location will begin operating on Tuesday at 516 Lawrence Ave. and will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to offer this downtown location for those people who need to access medical appointments, employment, educational, training and many other essential services right in Kelowna,” Motorcoach director John Stepovy said in a press release.

“We didn’t want the pandemic to hinder our customer service, and so we made the decision to open this location despite currently seeing lower numbers of traveling passengers.”

Ebus started serving B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018, and has locations at Kelowna International Airport and in West Kelowna along Highway 97. The company is using a program to ensure COVID-19 safety on its buses, and its features include: