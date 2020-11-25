New automated bottle depot opens at Big White

Photo: Contributed

It is now much easier for visitors and residents of Big White to recycle.

The region’s very first Return-It Express & GO recycling station has opened at 4500 Big White Road, allowing people to conveniently drop off their bagged beverage containers without sorting them.

Previously, residents had to drive an hour to the closest bottle depot.

Powered by solar energy, the station is housed in a 40-foot repurposed shipping container that is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Users create an online account and bring their empties to the station in a sealed and clear bag.

At the site, a bag label can be printed and personalized pin code entered. At that point, its just drop and go. The station does the sorting and your money is automatically sent to your online account where funds can be redeemed by e-transfer or cheque.

The station is the largest of its kind in B.C.

“At Return-It, we have a long history of working alongside communities to address local needs,” said Allen Langdon, president and CEO of Return-It. “We are pleased to be providing recycling solutions that are both convenient for the community and encourage recycling. We want to thank the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Big White Ski Resort for their support and for making this possible.”

“Before we partnered with Return-It on this project, we were seeing returnable containers not going back for refunds, but recycled improperly or thrown out,” said Vicki Gee, Director of electoral area E/West Boundary.

“This new recycling station is going to have a positive environmental impact by keeping recyclable materials out of landfills. Another plus is that residents can choose to direct deposit money to support their own Big White community groups if they wish. I’m grateful for the partnership with Return-It and their commitment to rural areas like ours.”