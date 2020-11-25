165362
165847
Kelowna  

RCMP charge 2 men for allegedly breaking into under-construction home

Citizen alert leads to arrest

Story: 317388

Kelowna RCMP have made an arrest after a citizen alerted police to a suspicious-looking truck in front of a home under construction on Fawn Run Drive in Kelowna.

The incident happened on November 21 at 10:30 p.m. when RCMP received the tip and dispatched officers and the dog unit. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered two men leaving the home.
 
"The men attempted to flee on foot but were quickly arrested without further incident," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. "Investigators located and seized tools and numerous other items from the pickup-truck which are believed to have been removed from the residence."

Both men were taken into custody and the BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, and breach of a court order against Kirk Billingsley, 49, and Robert Gunter, 40. They have both been released from custody for a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing, say police.

