Kelowna firefighters battling cabin fire on Lakeshore Road

Kelowna firefighters are dealing with a large fire near Bertram Creek Regional Park.

The structure fire has spread somewhat to the surrounding forest and is visible from across Okanagan Lake.

Fire crews are currently on scene and are making good progress on the blaze. The impacted structure is believed to be a cabin on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Road.

