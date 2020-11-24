165482
164989
Kelowna  

Kelowna firefighters battling cabin fire on Lakeshore Road

Crews fighting cabin fire

- | Story: 317347

Kelowna firefighters are dealing with a large fire near Bertram Creek Regional Park.

The structure fire has spread somewhat to the surrounding forest and is visible from across Okanagan Lake. 

Fire crews are currently on scene and are making good progress on the blaze. The impacted structure is believed to be a cabin on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Road.

A Castanet reporter is en route to the scene. More to come...

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


165851
Real Estate
4165626
16 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$929,900
more details
164847


165411


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dude
Dude Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Funny bumper stickers

Galleries
Who’s making these bumper stickers?
Funny bumper stickers (2)
Galleries
Dane Cook in talks to guest host Jeopardy!
Showbiz
Dane Cook is in talks to guest host Jeopardy! following the...
Funny baby crying “LET IT GO”
Must Watch
Bumblebees yes, Frozen no.
Dad pranks 3 year old daughter with makeup
Must Watch
Someone is NOT impressed.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164885
163919